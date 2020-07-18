Police arrested a 26-year-old man on Tuesday for allegedly hijacking a construction truck at 19th and Sanchez, colliding with another car, and driving off.

At around noon on Tuesday, police responded at 19th and Sanchez to reports of a stolen vehicle and a collision, according to San Francisco Police Department spokesman Officer Adam Lobsinger.

Multiple construction employees said that a man — later identified as 26-year-old Michael Brinks — climbed into one of the construction trucks, drove away, and immediately collided with another construction vehicle, causing a 66-year-old employee to fall from the truck.

The construction worker was temporarily hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. But Brinks got away in the truck — temporarily, at least. Police later found the truck abandoned on Dolores and Liberty streets. And they found Brinks a couple blocks away on 22nd and Dolores and arrested him.

Brinks was booked in San Francisco County Jail on the charges of hit-and-run, unlawful taking or driving a vehicle, receiving stolen property, possession of burglary tools, and a “local warrant,” which Lobsinger did not specify.