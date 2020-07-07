Good morning Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily data dump.

Scroll down for numbers and comments. In short, the numbers continue to be bummers.

HiGeorge, a data visualization startup, developed some new visualizations for Mission Local, which we will be using and fine-tuning in the days to come.

Twenty one new cases were reported in the Mission yesterday, for a city-wide leading total of 754. No new deaths.

The average number of cases is 10.3, far more than the goal of 1.8. If you still think younger people are not susceptible to serious problems with the virus, Dr. Colfax noted yesterday that the mean age of new hospitalizations is 41.

As of July 16, San Francisco hospitals listed 93 confirmed and 17 suspected Covid patients. Of the 93, 26 were in the ICU (including transfers), 1 less than yesterday. The rate of weekly change in Covid patients (for the week ending July 16) shows a 37% increase. This figure has been increasing all week. Hospital capacity is still considered within the goals set by the City, but is decreasing. On the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) the numbers have improved slightly with 89% of a 30 day supply of PPE on hand.

The R number, an estimate of how many people an infected individual will infect, remains stable but very high, at 1.40. SF continues to be the worst county in the Bay Area and only better than the counties in the north.

<br /> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The positivity rate with more increased testing still hangs below 3 percent. Remember, target rates vary but generally below 8 is considered to be the goal. The average number of tests performed over the week ending July 14 is 3,2169, a slight increase over yesterday. In their joint press conference yesterday both Mayor London Breed and Health Director Grant Colfax called on private health providers to up their game. Colfax noted that the city has been doing 60% of the testing making it difficult to focus on the most vulnerable and the uninsured.