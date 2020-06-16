At a moment when everybody could use a drink or two, many newly reopened San Francisco restaurants found themselves unable to legally serve alcohol after they discovered San Francisco has yet to file the necessary paperwork with the state of California.

Mayor London Breed last Tuesday tweeted that restaurants would be permitted to re-open for outdoor dining on June 12. This was a pleasant surprise for many restaurateurs, who’d long been anticipating a June 15 re-opening. But a goodly number of eateries began serving on Friday, seating patrons at sidewalk tables or in patio seating.

For restaurants already permitted to serve customers in such settings prior to the pandemic, everything ostensibly proceeded smoothly. But other restaurants found themselves in need of a “temporary catering authorization” from the state department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.

For San Francisco businesses accustomed to a bureaucratic song and dance, this shouldn’t have been too difficult. Just a $100 check and a trip to the ABC’s regional office (no credit cards and nothing remote, several restaurateurs attested to Mission Local).

But it turned out to not only be difficult but impossible.

Because the county of San Francisco hasn’t yet filed a local variance for permission to move into the next COVID phase earlier than the statewide Resilience Roadmap, these alcohol permits cannot be granted. San Francisco Health Officer Tomás Aragón will today speak with the San Francisco Board of Supervisors about making this application.

Of the state’s 58 counties, 52 have already made this move.

In the meantime, many cash-starved San Francisco eateries, then, cannot legally provide customers with alcohol — which is one of the most efficient ways for restaurants to make money, especially when operating with reduced capacity.

“We can’t get our ABC clearance. We can’t get our temporary permit,” Scoma’s proprietor Mariann Costello says. “We’re trying to figure out who dropped the ball.”

Adds Lauri Thomas, the executive director of the Golden Gate Restaurant Association, “it’s not clear that everyone understood the nuance.” For a restaurant to risk losing its liquor license by flouting the law is no small deal, she says.

Breed on KCBS said that enforcement would not be heavy-handed; “Don’t stress so much over a permit … we’re not going to come around with a pen and pad giving you citations.” That sounds reasonable — but the ABC is a state agency, not a city one.

And, confoundingly, the San Francisco Police Department Notice on “shared spaces” appears to differ from the city’s June 11 health order on outdoor dining — and hold outdoor diners and drinkers to a higher standard.

The Health Order from Dr. Aragón requires the establishments serving alcohol to also “provide” food — what he calls “bona fide meals.” In this scenario, an individual could patronize such an establishment and choose to order only a beer or glass of wine, not food.

The police department, however, puts the onus on the individual, not the establishment, and seems to disallow a beer/wine-only order. “Restaurants and bars must have a permit to serve outside, bona fide meals must be served (and no alcohol without such meals),” reads the Department Notice.

A Board of Supervisors’ letter of approval must accompany the variance application sent to the state by Dr. Aragón. This is scheduled for a vote at today’s meeting — but it struck several supervisors we spoke with as odd that they are being asked to approve the move without prior seeing the application.

The application requires counties to demonstrate that they have met specific criteria relating to the number of COVID-19 cases, capacity of hospitals, availability of personal protective equipment, as well as contact tracing and testing capabilities. It also asks counties to provide details on how they plan to move through Stage 2, including which industries will be reopened, when, and how these plans differ from the state’s timeline.

Aragón is scheduled to address the supervisors this afternoon. Moving the variance application forward would require up votes from eight supervisors.

The GGRA’s Thomas is hoping that’ll happen. Without proper liquor licenses, “restaurants are losing thousands in revenue.”

This matter is scheduled as Item No. 28 at today’s Board meeting. This story will be updated with the results of that discussion and scheduled vote.