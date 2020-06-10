During the pandemic, we’re doing short reviews of more places and we encourage you to support one of the Mission restaurants open for takeout. Here is our map of open restaurants in the Mission. This changes often, so check back for updates and let us know if we are missing anyone.

How has it been so long since I’ve been to Puerto Alegre? A beloved family-owned and run institution which has been in the Mission for over 45 years, known for their strong margaritas and a lively family atmosphere, always hopping, always a wait (worth it), where mariachis may appear at any moment. At least, that’s the way it was until earlier this year. Now, Puerto Alegre offers online ordering (via Clover) for pick-up of a limited menu on Friday and Saturday nights. Patty Vigil, one of the owner/siblings, told me they’re ironing out the bugs in the ordering system, but for now, it seems to be working fine. The food? Same old comfort food at its very best. There’s nothing fancy about Puerto Alegre’s menu – it’s straightforward, home-style Mexican food. Their guac is legendary, their chile rellenos to die for. But I wanted us to try something we’d never ordered here.

The BF got the Chile Colorado – very tender beef, in a slightly peppery sauce, with rice, beans, and corn tortillas on the side. His portion was enough for two helpings, and his only complaint was that the tortillas had toughened up and were too hard to eat. But they’d given us plenty of chips and salsa, so we were fine.

I had the deep-fried, shredded chicken tacos, with lettuce and salsa inside. Crunchy tacos, flavorful chicken, and a decent helping of refrieds, rice, and crispy salad – just pure comfort food. Neither of us left a morsel behind. I also ordered a “pitcher” of margaritas – Puerto Alegre is selling three versions of their margaritas in mason jars of four servings, and you can get them with ice in a bag to go. Good and boozy, just like I (vaguely) remembered them! Beer and agua frescas are available too.

Puerto Alegre appears to be changing up their menu every week or so. They’re now offering the chicken tacos as a platter, and you can also get family-style servings of chips and salsa, frijoles con queso, or a combination of the two.

Here’s hoping we get to see more of our old favorites soon!

Puerto Alegre

546 Valencia St.