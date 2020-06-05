Move your car!

The mayor this week announced that the city will again ticket cars that violate street sweeping restrictions. This starts Monday, June 15.

Check out this online event:

The Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts invites audiences to consider how technology and human nature intersect. Although the pandemic meant canceling the play “Naturaleza Sintética”, the actors will instead speak in a live online interview about their rehearsal experience. The production explores the impact technology can have on emotion, an example which can be seen in the play’s combination of 3D mapping and contemporary dancers. This event was supported by the Kenneth Rainin Foundation. Watch the free live broadcast from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. today.

Fresh eats

There’s a new flip on the block. Crepe Madame announced a pop-up location at the Etcetera Wine Bar on 795 Valencia St. Their new summer menu includes four new signature crepes that pay homage to regions all over the world. The store operates from Tuesday to Friday 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and is available for online orders, food-delivery services and in-store pick up. Contact (415)-513-9252 or here for more information.

Do you own a small business that’s looking for some COVID-19 relief?

On Thursday, the Mayor’s office announced that the San Francisco Resiliency Fund and the San Francisco Hardship Emergency Loan Program (SF HELP) reopened. These programs will give grants and loans to help offset costs such as rent and utilities.

The SF Resiliency Fund totals $1.5 million and will offer grants of up to $10,000 to 190 businesses. Businesses that are long-standing in the community or are located in underserved areas will be given preference. Those who applied in the phase one of the Resiliency Fund and did not receive an award will be automatically considered for this application.

SF HELP also reopened to businesses that are unable to receive other government loans. The program will provide zero interest loans of up to $50,000 to 110 businesses. TheMission Economic Development Agency (MEDA) used a a state partnership to help add $4 million to the existing $1 million fund provided by Give2SF, a city fund

For more information about either of these programs, go here.

