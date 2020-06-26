The San Francisco Department of Public Health provides daily updates each morning. We will do the same.

The most recent numbers from the Health Department show 103 new cases and no new deaths.

Increasingly, the daily numbers from the Health Department are not daily at all. First, there is a lag of multiple days in reporting confirmed cases. These 103 new cases break down as follows: 37 are from people who took a COVID-19 test on Tuesday, 46 were from people who took a test on Monday, and another 18 took tests earlier throughout the month of June. Two cases were also added from people who took a test in March, during the early days of the stay-at-home order.

Please note:

The embedded data tracker below will continue to be updated daily after this post is published.

While most of the city’s new case totals reflect the results of recent tests, the daily updates also reflect adjustments that add previously unreported test results. Those additions of old results rarely amount to more than one to three cases.

There is a discrepancy between the total number of positive test results reported by the city and the total daily number of confirmed cases. The discrepancy comes from a delay in fully investigating positive test results.

On the testing charts, the result date refers to the date the test was taken.

Also, there is also a discrepancy between the hospitalization data reported by the San Francisco Department of Public Health (SFDPH) and the county hospital data reported by the California Department of Public Health (CDPH). This is because SFDPH receives data from one additional hospital, San Francisco VA Health Care System, that is not required to report to CDPH. “SFDPH statistics will trend higher as long as this hospital has patients admitted as either COVID-19 positive or suspected COVID-19 positive.”