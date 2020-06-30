The San Francisco Department of Public Health provides daily updates each morning. We will do the same.

The most recent numbers from the Health Department show 42 new cases and no new deaths.

Most of the new confirmed cases were from people who took a COVID-19 test between Thursday and Saturday, although a handful were from people who took tests earlier in the week.

The 428 tests results from Monday, came back with a positive rate of 6.6 percent – the highest in some time. And the total patients in hospitals inched up on Tuesday to 64, a count that has been on the upswing for more than a week.

That could have a lot to do with the R number – the effective reproduction rate, which continues to remain above 1 in all six Bay Area counties. That is not a good sign. A county wants to be at least at 1 and preferably below 1. It the number stays below 1 for a sustained amount of time, the virus will die out.

COVID has hit the SF Building Department. And if in all this gloom, you want to hear from a woman who found gold and grace in the midst of the pandemic, read this.

Our data tracker is embedded below, or click here for a full-screen version. And, you can find all of our recent daily tracker stories here.

Please note:

The embedded data tracker below will continue to be updated daily after this post is published.

While most of the city’s new case totals reflect the results of recent tests, the daily updates also reflect adjustments that add previously unreported test results. Those additions of old results rarely amount to more than one to three cases.

There is a discrepancy between the total number of positive test results reported by the city and the total daily number of confirmed cases. The discrepancy comes from a delay in fully investigating positive test results.

On the testing charts, the result date refers to the date the test was taken.

Also, there is also a discrepancy between the hospitalization data reported by the San Francisco Department of Public Health (SFDPH) and the county hospital data reported by the California Department of Public Health (CDPH). This is because SFDPH receives data from one additional hospital, San Francisco VA Health Care System, that is not required to report to CDPH. “SFDPH statistics will trend higher as long as this hospital has patients admitted as either COVID-19 positive or suspected COVID-19 positive.”