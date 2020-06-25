The San Francisco Department of Public Health provides daily updates each morning. We will do the same.

The most recent numbers from the Health Department show 48 new cases and no new deaths.

So cases are showing a blip up. Health officials will be tracking hospitalizations closely. The interactive on hospitalizations was produced by Hi George.

While the death toll in San Francisco has been far below other areas, the economic impact has been severe and will continue for months. This is the first part of a diary that will be following one local business through the crisis.

Our data tracker is embedded below, or click here for a full-screen version. And, you can find all of our recent daily tracker stories here.

Producing all of this content keeps us busy and if you haven’t already, please support our efforts.

Please note:

The embedded data tracker below will continue to be updated daily after this post is published.

While most of the city’s new case totals reflect the results of recent tests, the daily updates also reflect adjustments that add previously unreported test results. Those additions of old results rarely amount to more than one to three cases.

There is a discrepancy between the total number of positive test results reported by the city and the total daily number of confirmed cases. The discrepancy comes from a delay in fully investigating positive test results.

On the testing charts, the result date refers to the date the test was taken.

Also, there is also a discrepancy between the hospitalization data reported by the San Francisco Department of Public Health (SFDPH) and the county hospital data reported by the California Department of Public Health (CDPH). This is because SFDPH receives data from one additional hospital, San Francisco VA Health Care System, that is not required to report to CDPH. “SFDPH statistics will trend higher as long as this hospital has patients admitted as either COVID-19 positive or suspected COVID-19 positive.”