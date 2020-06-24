The San Francisco Department of Public Health provides daily updates each morning. We will do the same.

The most recent numbers from the Health Department show 30 new cases, and no new deaths. Most of the new confirmed cases were from people who took a COVID-19 test in June, but it also includes someone who took a test on March 12, near the very start of the pandemic in San Francisco. Two cases were also removed from the dataset retroactively, one who was previously reported as testing positive on April 3, and another on April 11.

As the city continues to open up, hospitalizations are rising as the chart below shows. The city, however, continues to meet the goals on hospitalization and capacity levels.

Another worrisome data point is the R number, which shows “the average number of cases infected by a given case over the course of that individual’s disease progression.” Anything above 1 indicates the virus is reproducing at rates likely to create problems. We linked earlier to the data visualization created by Lee Worden, an applied mathematician working in epidemiology from UCSF, and a team of collaborators.

Looking at it again this week the numbers have crept up above 1 and today, virtually every county in the Bay Area has an R number of more than 1. These can fluctuate, but this is a number to keep an eye on. As the data scientists explain on the site, when the R number is below 1 for a sustained period of time, the virus will die out. “To eliminate a disease locally, it is not necessary to reduce R to zero, only to reduce it below one for a sustained period,” the site explains.

And, the last bit of bad news. The Latinx population, 15 percent of the city’s population, now represents more than 50 percent of the city’s cases.

Our data tracker is embedded below, or click here for a full-screen version. And, you can find all of our recent daily tracker stories here.

Please note:

The embedded data tracker below will continue to be updated daily after this post is published.

For the number of confirmed cases each day, our tracker is tracking the date on which the Health Department announced new confirmed cases, not the date which the department said those cases were confirmed on.

There is a discrepancy between the total number of positive test results reported by the city and the total daily number of confirmed cases. The discrepancy comes from a delay in fully investigating positive test results.

On the testing charts, the result date refers to the date the test was taken.

Also, there is also a discrepancy between the hospitalization data reported by the San Francisco Department of Public Health (SFDPH) and the county hospital data reported by the California Department of Public Health (CDPH). This is because SFDPH receives data from one additional hospital, San Francisco VA Health Care System, that is not required to report to CDPH. “SFDPH statistics will trend higher as long as this hospital has patients admitted as either COVID-19 positive or suspected COVID-19 positive.”