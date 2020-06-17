The San Francisco Department of Public Health provides daily updates each morning. We will do the same.

Due to a snafu, our Tuesday update didn’t get published.

Comparing the most recent numbers from the Health Department with the numbers released Monday show 30 new confirmed cases, and two new deaths.

The two COVID-19 fatalities occurred on May 31, and June 13.

All of the new confirmed cases were from people who took a COVID-19 test between June 10 and June 14. The Health Department also removed one entry from the dataset of someone who was previously reported as a confirmed case, and who took a COVID-19 test on June 6.

The number of hospitalized patients continues to look promising, with only 33 patients hospitalized as of Monday. That’s the lowest it’s been since March 23, the very first day we have data for, and when the number was sharply climbing.

Dr. Bob Wachter, who chairs the Ground Rounds on Thursday, tweeted out a new tracker developed by some of his colleagues as well as others elsewhere. It’s helpful because it calculates that all-important RO or R naught – the basic reproduction number of a virus. An R naught greater than 1 means the virus is on an upswing, a number below one means that if sustained for a long period of time, the virus will die out.

I’ve taken a screenshot of the Bay Area counties and the news isn’t all good. San Francisco is just under one, but four of the other counties are having problems and are above one. Again, here is the site. We will be checking in with it as well.

Our data tracker is embedded below, or click here for a full-screen version. And, you can find all of our recent daily tracker stories here.

Producing all of this content keeps us busy and if you haven’t already, please support our efforts.

Please note:

The embedded data tracker below will continue to be updated daily after this post is published.

For the number of confirmed cases each day, our tracker is tracking the date on which the Health Department announced new confirmed cases, not the date which the department said those cases were confirmed on.

There is a discrepancy between the total number of positive test results reported by the city and the total daily number of confirmed cases. The discrepancy comes from a delay in fully investigating positive test results. In doing so, health investigators find some duplicates and some are for people who live outside of the city, according to epidemiologists at the Department of Public Health. New cases are only added to the daily confirmed cases after an investigation is completed.

Also, there is also a discrepancy between the hospitalization data reported by the San Francisco Department of Public Health (SFDPH) and the county hospital data reported by the California Department of Public Health (CDPH). This is because SFDPH receives data from one additional hospital, San Francisco VA Health Care System, that is not required to report to CDPH. “SFDPH statistics will trend higher as long as this hospital has patients admitted as either COVID-19 positive or suspected COVID-19 positive.”