The San Francisco Department of Public Health provides daily updates each morning. We will do the same.

The most recent numbers from the Health Department show 38 new cases and no new deaths.

Most of the cases were confirmed on Tuesday and Wednesday, but a handful were also added with confirmation dates throughout the month of May. A single case was also retroactively removed from the dataset which was previously added with a confirmation date of June 3.

The number of COVID-19 tests conducted in the city continues to inch higher, and crossed a milestone this week, with more than 2,200 people now being tested each day, when viewed as a 10-day rolling average.

Virtually any adult in San Francisco can be tested for free. Essential workers can be tested without any symptoms and all other adults need only one symptom including a headache or fatigue. Go here to register for a test.

The Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing began moving homeless residents off the streets Thursday and into hotel rooms. Some 300 residents will be moved over the next two weeks. At present, the city has 423 vacant rooms that have been set aside for the homeless and vulnerable population.

UCSF’s Grand Rounds on Thursday focused on the speed at which research and vaccines are moving and UCSF’s Dr. Geroge Rutherford, said the Bay Area’s lower death rates likely had something to do with keeping the pressure off the area’s ICU beds. And so far, protests around the country have not resulted in a spike in new cases – yet.

Please note:

The embedded data tracker below will continue to be updated daily after this post is published.

For the number of confirmed cases each day, our tracker is tracking the date on which the Health Department announced new confirmed cases, not the date which the department said those cases were confirmed on.

There is a discrepancy between the total number of positive test results reported by the city and the total daily number of confirmed cases. The discrepancy comes from a delay in fully investigating positive test results. In doing so, health investigators find some duplicates and some are for people who live outside of the city, according to epidemiologists at the Department of Public Health. New cases are only added to the daily confirmed cases after an investigation is completed.

Also, there is also a discrepancy between the hospitalization data reported by the San Francisco Department of Public Health (SFDPH) and the county hospital data reported by the California Department of Public Health (CDPH). This is because SFDPH receives data from one additional hospital, San Francisco VA Health Care System, that is not required to report to CDPH. “SFDPH statistics will trend higher as long as this hospital has patients admitted as either COVID-19 positive or suspected COVID-19 positive.”