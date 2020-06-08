The San Francisco Department of Public Health provides daily updates each morning. We will do the same.

The most recent numbers from the Health Department show 32 new cases and no new deaths.

All of the new cases were added with confirmation dates of Friday and Saturday.

The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in San Francisco has been declining since May 2, and as of Friday — the last day we have data for — stood at only 36 patients, with 22 in Acute Care and 14 in Intensive Care. That’s the lowest it’s ever been since the early days of the pandemic on March 24, when the number of hospitalized patients was sharply increasing. At its peak, on April 11, there were 93 patients hospitalized.

Dr. George Rutherford, a UCSF professor of epidemiology, helped to put the new case figures in context during a Town Hall on Friday by showing weekly data. Moreover, he showed surrounding counties, which demonstrates how San Francisco continues to do well while Alameda and Marin are seeing upticks. Public health officials will be watching these closely as San Francisco looks to move into Phase 2b a week from today. That allows outdoor dining as well as indoor retail and summer camps.

Remember that testing is free and available to virtually all SF residents. A new site has been set up at St. Mary’s and any adult can get tested there for free through June 13.

Our data tracker is embedded below, or click here for a full-screen version. And, you can find all of our recent daily tracker stories here.

Please note:

The embedded data tracker below will continue to be updated daily after this post is published.

For the number of confirmed cases each day, our tracker is tracking the date on which the Health Department announced new confirmed cases, not the date which the department said those cases were confirmed on.

There is a discrepancy between the total number of positive test results reported by the city and the total daily number of confirmed cases. The discrepancy comes from a delay in fully investigating positive test results. In doing so, health investigators find some duplicates and some are for people who live outside of the city, according to epidemiologists at the Department of Public Health. New cases are only added to the daily confirmed cases after an investigation is completed.

Also, there is also a discrepancy between the hospitalization data reported by the San Francisco Department of Public Health (SFDPH) and the county hospital data reported by the California Department of Public Health (CDPH). This is because SFDPH receives data from one additional hospital, San Francisco VA Health Care System, that is not required to report to CDPH. “SFDPH statistics will trend higher as long as this hospital has patients admitted as either COVID-19 positive or suspected COVID-19 positive.”