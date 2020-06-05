The San Francisco Department of Public Health provides daily updates each morning. We will do the same.

The most recent numbers from the Health Department shows 54 new cases, and no new deaths since yesterday.

It’s unlikely all of these cases were confirmed yesterday, but were rather added over the past several days — however we can’t be sure because the dataset on DataSF with more detailed case information hasn’t been updated this morning, so we’re basing this on the cumulative count on the Health Department’s website. We’ve asked the Health Department if the more detailed dataset will be updated shortly.

The other indicators we’re tracking are looking positive. The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations still appears to be trending downward, as it has since the beginning of May. And for the first time, the number of tests conducted throughout the city, when viewed as a 10-day rolling average, has exceeded 1,900 tests a day. That’s well above the goal set by Bay Area health officers of 200 tests per 100,000 people, which in San Francisco works out to be approximately 1,763 tests a day.

If you would like to be tested for COVID-19, a list of testing locations can be found at sf.gov/GetTestedSF, or on the city’s interactive map. Testing is available free of charge to essential workers working in the city, regardless of residency, and to residents who display one of a broad range of symptoms — and many testing sites will test residents even if they don’t have any symptoms.

Please note:

The embedded data tracker below will continue to be updated daily after this post is published.

For the number of confirmed cases each day, our tracker is tracking the date on which the Health Department announced new confirmed cases, not the date which the department said those cases were confirmed on.

There is a discrepancy between the total number of positive test results reported by the city and the total daily number of confirmed cases. The discrepancy comes from a delay in fully investigating positive test results. In doing so, health investigators find some duplicates and some are for people who live outside of the city, according to epidemiologists at the Department of Public Health. New cases are only added to the daily confirmed cases after an investigation is completed.

Also, there is also a discrepancy between the hospitalization data reported by the San Francisco Department of Public Health (SFDPH) and the county hospital data reported by the California Department of Public Health (CDPH). This is because SFDPH receives data from one additional hospital, San Francisco VA Health Care System, that is not required to report to CDPH. “SFDPH statistics will trend higher as long as this hospital has patients admitted as either COVID-19 positive or suspected COVID-19 positive.”