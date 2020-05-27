City officials today confirmed to Mission Local that the city’s remaining Navigation Centers on the Embarcadero and at Division Circle have been closed, and the Next Door shelter at Polk and Geary soon will be. The residents will be re-situated to hotels.

Documents obtained by Mission Local indicate that the Division Circle Navigation Center, with a capacity of 75 residents, is “in preparation” for another purpose — as an isolation/quarantine site.

The Embarcadero Navigation Center, with a capacity of 100 residents, is listed as being on “hold” to become a shelter-in-place site for “post-COVID” individuals. The same document also notes that the 162-bed Palace of Fine Arts site is “in preparation” for this purpose.

These closures were a dictum from the Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing but, “this is something I asked them to do six weeks ago if not longer,” said District 6 Supervisor Matt Haney. The Embarcadero Navigation Centers is situated in his district.

“Everyone in those shelters should be in hotels. And it also frees up shelter staff who can move to the hotels.”

Haney said he is waiting for an answer regarding when the Navigation Center will resume its role of housing the homeless and transitioning them to more permanent situations. As it is, Haney described it as “a post-COVID holding facility, which is not what these facilities were designed to do.”

The timeframe for Next Door closing down and transferring its residents to hotels is not yet certain; calls to the shelter were picked up by staffers who seemed caught off-guard, and transferred Mission Local to managers who did not pick up.

It is unclear how many residents in the Navigation Centers and Next Door shelter have been or will be put up in hotels.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as possible.

