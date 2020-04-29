The latest iteration of the six-county shelter-in-place order released today detailed easings of certain outdoor activities and a limited return of specific businesses.

“All construction activities, certain businesses that operate primarily outdoors, and some outdoor activities will be allowed to resume with specific conditions,” according to the order.

Bay Area residents are now permitted to use shared outdoor facilities for recreational activities, such as golf courses, skate parks, and athletic fields — provided these places comply with safety and social distancing protocols.

However, outdoor recreational areas and facilities “with high-touch equipment or that encourage gathering” are still prohibited to open. This includes playgrounds, gyms, climbing walls, picnic areas, dog parks, pools, spas, and barbecue areas.

Businesses and service providers that are “primarily” operated outdoors or provide outdoor services are also permitted to open. These include wholesale and retail plant nurseries, agricultural operations, garden centers, landscaping and gardening services, flea markets, and environmental site remediation services.

Such “outdoor businesses” are required to perform their businesses and transactions with the public outdoors as well.

The order clarifies that outdoor businesses “do not include outdoor restaurants, cafes, or bars.”

Essential and outdoor businesses are required to implement a “Social Distancing Protocol” for each of their facilities “frequented by personnel or members of the public.”

The order also stated that it may relax restrictions on childcare and related programs following changes that the state may implement. The current order continues to only allow childcare services that provide care to children of those working in essential, governmental, and outdoor businesses to remain open.

All other businesses that are still not permitted to open may only continue basic minimum operations “consisting exclusively of owners, personnel, volunteers, or contractors” while working from home.

Finally, the order also listed the COVID-19 Indicators that health officials use to decide on future changes to the stay-at-home order. These include COVID-19 hospitalization trends; hospital capacity; personal protective equipment supply; testing capacity; and contact tracing ability.

The easing or hardening of restrictions “will be assessed on an ongoing basis and may need to be modified if the risk associated with COVID-19 increases in the future.”