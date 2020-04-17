About The Author
What To Do
Fri 17
Manny’s: The Future of Museums, Zoos, and Aquariums with CEO of Aquarium of the Bay
April 17 @ 5:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Fri 17
18 Reasons: ONLINE Class: The Italian Way with Vegetables: Spring is in the Air
April 17 @ 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Fri 17
Manny’s: Managing Anxiety and Promoting Wellness During Coronavirus
April 17 @ 6:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Fri 17
Manny’s: San Francisco’s Economic Outlook w/ SF Chief Economist Ted Egan
April 17 @ 7:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Sat 18
18 Reasons: ONLINE Class: Cooking with Tinned Fish
April 18 @ 10:00 am - 12:00 pm