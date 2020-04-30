About The Author
Lola M. Chavez
I grew up in the Mission, went to School of the Arts high school for creative writing. Bounced around colleges from SFState, to CCSF, to CCA where I graduated with a degree in photography.
What To Do
Thu 30
GLBT History Museum: Online | Living Room, Reading Room: Exploring Archives From Home
April 30 @ 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Thu 30
18 Reasons: ONLINE Class: Short and Sweet for Teens: Baked Tonkatsu
April 30 @ 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thu 30
Public Works: Speechless Live (stream)!
April 30 @ 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thu 30
Manny’s: Dolores Huerta on 2020 Census & Supporting Farmworkers During this Crisis
April 30 @ 7:00 pm - 7:45 pm
May 02
Creativity Explored: CE Collab Chats: Martin Strickland
May 2 @ 1:30 pm - 3:30 pm