Relief for restaurants using delivery services

Mayor Breed and Supervisors Ahsha Safaí, and Aaron Peskin announced a temporary 15 percent limit on the commission that third-party food delivery companies can charge restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The cap will be in effect through the remainder of the local emergency, or until businesses are permitted to reopen for dine-in service, whichever comes first,” according to the press release.

Peskin said at this week’s Board of Supervisor’s meeting that the cap would be 10 percent so we’ll have to check in with what happened there.

Mayor Breed issued this order as part of a Supplement to the Local Emergency Declaration she made on February 25th. All Supplemental Declarations are available here. Here is our map of Mission restaurants available for takeout.

More good news: The Thursday Farmer’s market at 22nd and Bartlett will resume on Thursday, April 30. Huzzah!

And some help. For those who might not be in a safe place and cannot make a phone call to 911, you can now text 911.

It hopes to provide a “life-saving option for people in situations, including domestic violence, where it is too dangerous to dial 9-1-1,” according to the announcement from Mayor London N. Breed and Department of Emergency Management Executive Director Mary Ellen Carroll.

“With people staying at home, it is a particularly difficult and dangerous time for people experiencing domestic violence. We’ve secured apartments for victims of domestic violence during this stay at home order, and now with text to 9-1-1 we’re making it easier for victims to contact the police safely as well,” Mayor Breed said in the announcement.

San Francisco’s Text to 9-1-1 service is intended primarily for use in three emergency scenarios: When someone is in a situation where it is not safe to place a voice call to 9-1-1;

When an individual is deaf, hard-of-hearing, or has a speech disability; and

When a medical emergency arises that renders the person incapable of speaking. Duc-Loi is handing out face masks for $1 apiece as shoppers enter.

Dance Mission and ODC are keeping us moving with online classes.

The San Francisco-Marin Food Bank’s day at Mission High School have been changed from Thursday to Tuesday starting 14 April 2020. They will still run from 9-1 p.m. The amount of food being distributed has shot up by 300 bags a visit to 1200, but the volunteers say the biggest rush is right when they open so it is best to come later in the day.

And if you are free at 1 p.m. today, you can watch Mayor London Breed’s briefing here.

Stay safe, be well. We will get through this!