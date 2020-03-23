Downtown – these three photos were taken downtown on March 10, around noon – well before the shelter in place policy went into effect. Already you can see that people were working from home.

We will return to downtown this week.

Marina

Bayview Hunter’s Point

North Beach

From Divisidero

From Bernal

Glen Park

South of Market

At Pier 39, Charlie Bergstedt reports, “P39 in San Francisco is totally locked down and is not accessible to the public. People with boats in the marina like myself have to go through a locked gate and sign in and out with the Pier Security.”

The Excelsior

The Mission District