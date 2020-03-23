Downtown – these three photos were taken downtown on March 10, around noon – well before the shelter in place policy went into effect. Already you can see that people were working from home.
March 10, 2020, financial district (near Salesforce tower) 12 noon.Photo by Bernadette Siragusa
We will return to downtown this week.
Marina
Taken from a window on Chestnut Street
Taken from a window on Chestnut Street.
Bayview Hunter’s Point
March 21, 2020. 1294 Thomas St. Bayview neighborhood. This is Louis, philosopher and Corvair mechanic. I went to see how he was faring during the shelter in place policy. As you can see he has plenty to keep him busy. Photo by Julie Gebhardt
North Beach
North Beach. Photo by Jenna Mattefs
From Divisidero
The Mill, Divisadero. 12 noon or so on 3/21. Lines on the floor for customer separation. Photo by Chris Miksovsky
This is from Matching Half Cafe, Panhandle. Also early afternoon 3/21. Making coffee and Wine and tp for sale!. Photo by Chris Miksovsky
From Bernal
March 20, 2020
Bernal Hill – Spring swing despite the dreadful Corona thing
Photo by Michelle King
Glen Park
Glen Park Village on Chenery Street. Photos by Marian Dalere
South of Market
Third Street 8:30 a.m on Thursday, March 19. Photo by Ariel Benlevi
Third Street 8:30 a.m on Thursday, March 19. Photo by Ariel Benlevi
Third Street 8:30 a.m on Thursday, March 19. Photo by Ariel Benlevi
At Pier 39, Charlie Bergstedt reports, “P39 in San Francisco is totally locked down and is not accessible to the public. People with boats in the marina like myself have to go through a locked gate and sign in and out with the Pier Security.”
From Pier 39 on Tuesday. Photo by Charlie Bergstedt
From Pier 39 on Tuesday. Photo by Charlie Bergstedt
The Excelsior
Mission street from the Excelsior district facing towards Bernal heights at rush hour (8:00AM, March 20) Photo by
Rocco Balsamo
The Mission District
Dolores Park, March 20. Photo by Matthew Chandler who raises the question of how safe it is to be congregating around picnic tables.
Outside of Arizmendi in the Mission District, today at 10 am. Photo by Elizabeth Madrigal
“No tenges miedo, porque estás siempre a mi cuidado” – inscription. “Do not be afraid because you are always in my care.”
Shrine in a little corner by Garfield Park. Photo by Michelle King
Capp Street, Friday, March 20, Photo by George Lipp
Friday, March 20, Photo by George Lipp
Bernal Hill Friday, March 20, Photo by George Lipp
Friday, March 20, Photo by George Lipp
Friday, March 20, Photo by George Lipp
Friday, March 20, Photo by George Lipp
Take out at Papalote. Photo by Mark Rabine
