Downtown – these three photos were taken downtown on March 10, around noon – well before the shelter in place policy went into effect. Already you can see that people were working from home.

March 10, 2020, financial district (near Salesforce tower) 12 noon.Photo by Bernadette Siragusa

March 10, 2020, financial district (near Salesforce tower) 12 noon.Photo by Bernadette Siragusa

March 10, 2020, financial district (near Salesforce tower) 12 noon.Photo by Bernadette Siragusa

We will return to downtown this week.

Marina

Taken from a window on Chestnut Street

Taken from a window on Chestnut Street.

Bayview Hunter’s Point

March 21,  2020. 1294 Thomas St. Bayview neighborhood. This is Louis, philosopher and Corvair mechanic. I went to see how he was faring during the shelter in place policy. As you can see he has plenty to keep him busy. Photo by Julie Gebhardt

North Beach

North Beach. Photo by Jenna Mattefs

North Beach. Photo by Jenna Mattefs

North Beach. Photo by Jenna Mattefs

North Beach. Photo by Jenna Mattefs

North Beach. Photo by Jenna Mattefs

North Beach. Photo by Jenna Mattefs

From Divisidero

The Mill, Divisadero. 12 noon or so on 3/21. Lines on the floor for customer separation. Photo by Chris Miksovsky

This is from Matching Half Cafe, Panhandle. Also early afternoon 3/21. Making coffee and Wine and tp for sale!. Photo by Chris Miksovsky

From Bernal

March 20, 2020
Bernal Hill – Spring swing despite the dreadful Corona thing
Photo by Michelle King

Glen Park

Glen Park Village on Chenery Street. Photos by Marian Dalere

South of Market 

Third Street 8:30 a.m on Thursday, March 19. Photo by Ariel Benlevi

Third Street 8:30 a.m on Thursday, March 19. Photo by Ariel Benlevi

Third Street 8:30 a.m on Thursday, March 19. Photo by Ariel Benlevi

At Pier 39, Charlie Bergstedt reports, “P39 in San Francisco is totally locked down and is not accessible to the public. People with boats in the marina like myself have to go through a locked gate and sign in and out with the Pier Security.”

From Pier 39 on Tuesday. Photo by Charlie Bergstedt

From Pier 39 on Tuesday. Photo by Charlie Bergstedt

The Excelsior

Mission street from the Excelsior district facing towards Bernal heights at rush hour (8:00AM, March 20) Photo by
Rocco Balsamo

The Mission District

Dolores Park, March 20. Photo by Matthew Chandler who raises the question of how safe it is to be congregating around picnic tables.

Outside of Arizmendi in the Mission District, today at 10 am. Photo by Elizabeth Madrigal

“No tenges miedo, porque estás siempre a mi cuidado” – inscription. “Do not be afraid because you are always in my care.”
Shrine in a little corner by Garfield Park. Photo by Michelle King

Capp Street, Friday, March 20, Photo by George Lipp

Friday, March 20, Photo by George Lipp

Bernal Hill Friday, March 20, Photo by George Lipp

Friday, March 20, Photo by George Lipp

Friday, March 20, Photo by George Lipp

Friday, March 20, Photo by George Lipp

Take out at Papalote. Photo by Mark Rabine

If you read us regularly and can, please chip in to support our reporting. Thank you