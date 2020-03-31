March 25, 2020. Balm on Valencia became an early victim of COVID-19. Photo by Lydia Chávez

March 25, 2020. Someone still cared about cleaning up graffiti. Photo by Lydia Chávez

On March 26, it appeared that someone might be going surfing. Photo by Lydia Chávez

ATA window. March 26, 2020 Photo by Lydia Chávez

A good question.March 26, 2020 Photo by Lydia Chávez

For a minute, I thought I would be able to take home this plant, but then its owner appeared. March 26, 2020. Photo by Lydia Chávez

He had a trunkload of plants from his shop that would need care at home. March 26, 2020 Photo by Lydia Chávez

It seemed like a good idea on March 27, 2020, but then I forgot to clap. Photo by Lydia Chávez

Near Philz on 24th Street. Photo by Joe Eskenazi

March 30, 2020. The perfect surrealist juxtaposition: A walker and a shovel. Photo by Lydia Chávez