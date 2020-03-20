If you have photos from your neighborhood that illustrate what it feels/looks like with the shelter in place policy – whether it is the Mission District or elsewhere – send them to info@missionlocal.com and we will post in photo essays. Please let us know the neighborhood, the location and the date of the photo. And if the photos you shoot remind you of any poem or piece of music, let us know and we will add a link. Thank you to everyone who has sent in photos.
Photo by Lola M. Chavez
Photo by Lola M. Chavez
At Walgreens. Photo by Lola M. Chavez
Restocking at Harvest Hills in Bernal. Photo by Lola M. Chavez
Photo by Lola M. Chavez
Dolores Park. Photo by Lola M. Chavez
Photos by Angel Mayorga
Photo by Rani Gill. March 17, 2020.
And Rani’s photo came with a Haiku
Through the looking glass
Into the upside-down world
Can’t get to normal
On Wednesday (3/18), I got together with my neighbor across the street for Social Distance Hours. We brought some drinks and Bluetooth speaker; she sat at the top of her stairs and me at the bottom and just caught up for some desperately needed human interaction. Photos by Brian D. Jones in Bernal
A house on 23rd & Bryant. Just a simple reminder that there are still folks working out here and we should appreciate them. Photo by Lisa Raskin
Photo taken while standing on my knees in the middle of the street at 22 & Mission Streets, 11:00 p.m., 3/19/20. By Lamont Bransford-Young
