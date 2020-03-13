Incline Gallery, recently closed because of a fire, has postponed tonight’s plan to celebrate its nine-year anniversary at an.ä.log Gallery at 886 Capp Street at 24th Street. The opening reception scheduled for tonight will now happen on March 27, the closing date of the exhibit. In the meantime, the gallery will be open from 12 to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays through March 27.

“Mujeres con Faldas de Serpientes y Talones de Aguila,” the 33rd Solo Mujeres Exhibition at the Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts opens tonight (March 13). But instead of the planned opening reception, the center will have a virtual opening night where you can watch the party on its social media channels from 6:45 p.m. to 9 p.m. Instagram: www.instagram.com/mcclasf/ Facebook: www.facebook.com/mccla. In addition, a closing reception will be held on April 25.

Voss Gallery will host an Afternoon Soirée this Saturday, March 14, from 2 to 6 p.m. to honor Jennifer Banzaca’s solo exhibition “Utopia” at Voss Gallery’s [The Down Low]. The artist will be there on Saturday and you can preview the artwork included in the exhibition.

Meanwhile, Ashley Voss, the owner, writes that she is “closely following the situation with COVID-19 via the CDC and SF Department of Public Health. Gallery hours will remain Wednesday-Saturday, 12-6 p.m. or by appointment. The health and safety of our community is of the utmost importance. We are increasing the frequency of sanitization of our space and encourage everyone to follow the CDC’s guidelines for illness prevention. We will continue to monitor the status of the coronavirus and will keep you updated on any changes.” We will update if this changes.

We will update as the news changes. Earlier we posted news of other closings and cancellations here.

And a reminder, your donations keep us at work. Thank you to all who support us. If you have not and you read Mission Local regularly, please do.

Stay safe. Here, again, is the video from the World Health Organization on how to wash your hands — one of the most important things an individual can do to prevent the spread of the virus.