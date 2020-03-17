A man was shot and killed at the Al Hamra restaurant on 16th Street between Mission and Valencia on Monday afternoon, police said.

At around 4:40 p.m., police responded to the shooting and found a man with apparent gunshot wounds to his torso, said a San Francisco Police Department spokesperson. The victim was declared dead at the scene. The spokesperson did not immediately say whether a suspect was in custody.

By 6:45 p.m., 16th Street between Julian and Valencia streets was taped off, as homicide investigators inspected the scene. A truck belonging to the San Francisco Medical Examiner also waited. A gurney went inside the restaurant.

One witness, who asked not to be named, said they saw a man shoot inside the restaurant — but could not say the number of shots.

This is a breaking story and will be updated if and when more information becomes available.