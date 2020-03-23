Over the weekend, hotels answered San Francisco’s call for rooms to be used in the COVID-19 crisis — some 8,500 rooms have been offered to the city at varying costs.

Five supervisors will today push for far higher numbers than that.

Today at noon, Supervisors Matt Haney, Aaron Peskin, Dean Preston, Hillary Ronen, and Shamman Walton will introduce a resolution and hold a virtual press conference urging even greater action. Their call is to proactively put vulnerable populations, namely the city’s homeless, into hotel rooms — rather than wait for people to grow ill and require quarantine or hospitalization.

“The cost of treating people who contract the virus will be much greater than giving folks a hotel room,” said Haney. “And, also, shelters cost a lot of money. It’s not like we’re saving money by taking the riskier appraoch. We may save money by being more proactive and preventative.”

While some of the supes initially felt that the 8,500 room figure may need to be tripled, that number is in flux. For a start, tens of thousands of rooms may be needed — or even demanded.

“Nobody really knows the numbers. They’re going to have to constantly be revising them, as we know,” said Ronen. In addition to sheltering homeless people living on the streets or staying in congregate shelters where the virus could quickly spread, Ronen notes “there are other populations as well.” Single-Room Occupancy hotel dwellers have their own rooms, but share bathrooms — and are prioritized as particularly vulnerable.

“There are also people the Department of Public Health believes should leave Laguna Honda Hospital,” Ronen continued. “We also need hotel rooms for our first responders who need to quarantine from their families.”

Walton put the number at 10,000 to 12,000 rooms, for starters.

The city chose to last week put out a Request For Proposal rather than simply wrest away rooms from the empty hotels via eminent domain or other measure. It did so because officials felt this was both more expedient and staved off the possibility of painful, yearslong litigation after the fact.

But eminent domain and other legal weapons do remain in the city’s arsenal, if need be.

“None of the choices is perfect,” said Haney. Longtime city homeless czar Jeff Kositsky “has told us at least half of the unsheltered population can handle having their own hotel room. Yes, there is a risk to giving large numbers of people their own room. But it’s a lesser risk than having thousands of people in unhealthy environment in the street or in shelters where the virus spreads more quickly. It’s just a level of commons sense that we cannot leave people on the streets. It’s not a safe or healthy option for them or everyone else in the city right now.”

This is a breaking story and will be updated after today’s noon press conference.