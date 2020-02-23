About The Author
Mimi Chakarova
Multimedia Editor
What To Do
Sun 23
Paxton Gate: Atlas Beetle Spreading Workshop
February 23 @ 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Sun 23
Gray Area Grand Theater: The End Of You Series: Surveying the Anthropocene
February 23 @ 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Sun 23
Roxie Theater: Simenon 2020: Cecile Is Dead – To Any Lengths
February 23 @ 12:00 pm - 3:45 pm
Sun 23
MCCLA: Oscar López Rivera, Two Years Later: Resistance and Resilience
February 23 @ 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Sun 23
Red Poppy Art House: Rumberos de Radio Habana: Monthly Community Rumba
February 23 @ 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm