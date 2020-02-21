Todd Sanchioni, who has occasionally done work for us, will show polaroid portraits from his archive at an opening on Friday, Feb. 21 at 2541 Folsom St. near 22nd.

The Drawing Room at 3260 23rd St. is hosting the closing reception for Nail Fetish works by Tom Seligman on Feb 22nd, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The 16th annual Black Choreographers Festival: Here and Now (BCF), opens February 22 at SAFEhouse Arts at 145 Eddy St. in the Tenderloin, then moves to Dance Mission Theater Feb. 29 – Mar. 1 and finishes at Laney College Theater March 7-8. All performances begin at 7:30 p.m. You can buy your tickets for Weekend one, Weekend two and Weekend three.

The Community Music Center kicks off The Shenson Faculty Concert Series 2020 Sunday, February 23 at 4 p.m. with It Takes a Village, a chamber music program that emphasizes multiculturalism, women’s empowerment, and celebrates San Francisco’s vibrant local musical community. Martha Rodríguez-Salazar (CMC flute/voice faculty and choir conductor) will appear in the free concert with The Bernal Hill Players, featuring local women musicians Jennifer Peringer, piano; Rachel Condry, clarinet; Annelise Zamula, saxophone; Matylda Rotkiewicz, piano; and Sharon Wayne, guitar.

And on Thursday, the Mexican Museum will open exhibit Amates, Corteza de Identidad / Amates, Identity Bark, a show presented in collaboration with the Consulate General of Mexico in San Francisco and at the Consulate at 532 Folsom Street. The gallery is open weekdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Protected bike lanes? There will be a community meeting on this and other issues Monday, Feb 24th from 6-8 for public comment. The meeting will be held at the City College of SF Mission Campus at 1125 Valencia Street Room 109. You can find out more about the bike lanes here.

Heads-up: The Mission food incubator for immigrants and women, returns with its Week of Women in Food from March 2-8 – a week of dinners and parties with La Cocina graduates doing the cooking. The events will raise money for its planned Tenderloin Food Hall. You can get your tickets here. Proceeds will go to La Cocina’s incubator program and its planned Municipal Marketplace.