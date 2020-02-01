Sometime this morning, one of the large trees that border Dolores Park fell to the ground, closing 18th Street between Dolores and Church streets and sending work crews scrambling to remove the tree.

“Gravity,” said one of the workers when asked how it fell. “Its own weight.”

Police, the fire department and work crews arrived sometime after 8 a.m.

It’s unclear when the tree fell or that these particular trees – no one on the scene could identify it – were in danger of collapsing.

One officer thought it would take quite a while to clear the area so traffic should avoid 18th Street this morning.

We will update this story as it develops. If anyone knows what kind of tree, please add in the comments.