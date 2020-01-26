About The Author
Lydia Chávez
I’ve been a Mission resident since 1998 and a professor at Berkeley’s J-school since 1990. My earlier career was at The New York Times working for the business, foreign and city desks. As an old friend once pointed out, local has long been in my bones. My Master’s Project at Columbia, later published in New York Magazine, was on New York City’s experiment in community boards. Right now I'm trying to figure out how you make that long-held interest sustainable.
What To Do
Sun 26
Red Poppy Art House: Rumberos de Radio Habana: Monthly Community Rumba
January 26 @ 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Sun 26
Roxie Theater: Bahram Beyzaie: A Mosaic of Metaphors
January 26 @ 3:30 pm - 5:30 pm
Sun 26
The Chapel: Fred Armisen Comedy for Guitar Players with Guest TBA
January 26 @ 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Sun 26
Brick & Mortar Music Hall: Carol C
January 26 @ 8:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Mon 27
18 Reasons: Intro to Fermentation: Kombucha and Kimchi
January 27 @ 6:30 pm - 9:00 pm