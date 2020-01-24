Art abounds

an.ä.log S.F. Gallery on Capp Street, just below 24th will open a show of the late Kent Roberts work on Friday, January 24th. The opening will run from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Roberts, who died of pancreatic cancer last year, was a sculptor and lead exhibition designer at SFMOMA for nearly 40 years.

Acción Latina opens a show at the Juan Fuentes gallery on Jan. 24 at 6 p.m. for L.A.-based artist, Kiara Aileen Machado’s Diario Entrado Uno art series that highlighting the struggle and resilience of Central American folx with calla lilies, worry dolls, and nature’s most hidden and underappreciated colors.

Peephole Cinema

On Monday, Jan. 27 Peephole Cinema will open Ritualized Days, a short video on the cycles of life through habits, rituals and routines. It will be view until March 21, 2020. Work by Eva Bakkeslett, Alyssa Block, Tess Martin and Yaloo. Curated by Sarah Klein.

The Peephole Cinema is a free, public cinema at 280 Orange Alley showing media-based works, 24 hours a day and seven days a week, through a dime-sized peephole in the Mission District of San Francisco.

The cinema was founded by Laurie O’Brien in 2013 and is part of a collective cinemas in Brooklyn and Los Angeles.

Urban Film Fest an some self-promotion

The San Francisco Urban Film Festival runs Feb. 2 through the 9th. The schedule is here. The first show is on Sunday at 12:30 at the Roxie where you can see the First Angry Man, a documentary about Howard Jarvis and his 1978 campaign that brought us Prop 13. Afterwards there will be a panel with the team that made it.

Mission Local managing editor Joe Eskenazi will be a panelist at this Feb. 4 event, following a showing of the film Ada for Mayor, a documentary about anti-eviction activist Ada Colau winning the mayor’s race in Barcelona.