A new initiative to map out and analyze the intersections of art and technology in the Bay Area is off and running — and in need of your help.

“The Grid” is an online effort with a self-reporting survey that also has an online survey for artists and sponsors. It is designed to connect artists and technology experts and bridge the networking gap in collaboration.

The project is sponsored by the European Union and an alliance of European cultural institutes, who are piloting the initiative in Silicon Valley and using the data to study the intersection of art and technology, but the initiative will also be used in Europe. A mapper for Mission Local, Victoria Beckley, is helping with the effort. Beckley previously created a restaurant health score map which you can see here.

The results will be unveiled at a launch party at Gray Area at 2665 Mission St. on Dec. 4.

The launch runs from 6 to 8 p.m. and will have food and drinks along with a panel with artists, technologists and art institutions.