Daylight saving time ends

Time to roll back your clocks! On Sunday, Nov. 3, daylight saving time ends for the year. We’ll get an added 60 minutes to our Saturday night and get more sunlight.

The Art Studio as Medium Finale

Friday will be the final celebration of Studio Misión: the Artist Studio as Medium by René Yañez. The closing celebration will feature live music, food and performances that include La Mezcla, an all female dance group. The event will be held at the Thatcher Gallery at the University of

San Francisco (2495 Golden Gate Ave.) from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The exhibition ends Monday, Nov. 4.

Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead)

Preparing your altar

If you’re looking for a place to buy your supplies for a Day of the Dead altar, here is what you need. An easy place is Mixcoatl (3201 24th St.) where the owner, Connie Rivera, has stocked up and can walk you through the process.

But Day of the Dead altars were not always a Mission tradition. Learn about its history in the Mission here.

Interested in why everyone is selling Pan de Muerto and how it came to the Mission? Read this piece on its history in the Mission. And here is a recipe to make the sweet bread. And if you want to know about the tradition of sugar skulls, here is a video to watch.

The Festival of Altars and Procession

The main Day of the Dead celebration begins at Potrero del Sol Park — a switch from earlier years where it took place at Garfield Park — on Saturday with the Festival of Altars viewing from 4 to 11 p.m., a grounding ritual circle from 5 to 6 p.m. and the procession at 7 p.m.

An early funeral procession to commemorate immigrants who died at the border

A coalition of organizers in the Mission will have a funeral procession to remember immigrant children and people who have died while attempting to cross into the United States. The procession is set for Saturday, Nov. 2, at 10 a.m. at Dolores Park. Attendees are asked to wear black or white clothing.

The Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts

Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts is having a Day of the Dead festival with exhibitions, live music and presentations. Folkloric dancing will begin at the 24th Street BART Plaza and events will continue at places all over the cultural center at 2668 Mission St. until 11 p.m. Tickets are $5.

