Señor Sisig Opens on Valencia

Filipino food truck company Señor Sisig has opened its first brick-and-mortar site. It’s at 990 Valencia St., the spot formerly occupied by Blue Fig. It’s been a wild ride for the company; last year the group was able to win an appeal with the Board of Supervisors after the Planning Commission banned food sales on the corner of 18th and Valencia. Since then, they’ve returned to the Mission.

ATA’s Dream Dive

Later today at 4 p.m., Artist Television Access at 992 Valencia St. will be having a small benefit party to help “Diversidad Trans,” an organization that is fighting to help trans people held in immigration detention centers in New Mexico. The benefit will have music, art and films that go later into the night and funds raised will go to “Diversidad Trans”.

20th Anniversary of Dance Mission Theater

They’re bringing out the big guns for this one. On Friday, Nov. 8, join Dance Mission Theater as they celebrate their 20th birthday at the Herbst Theater at 401 Van Ness Ave. The event, called ¡Adelante!, will have performances from former and current teachers. The show will start at 7:30 p.m. and tickets start at $10.

‘The Hood’

Featuring the works of solo artist Gale Hart, Voss Gallery at 3344 24th St. is showcasing Hart’s creations at an exhibition on Friday, Nov. 8 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. With paintings and sculptures and decorated items, Hart explores individuality with different themes and styles. Some are spray cans, others are hats and hoods, and some are benches. Hart lives in Sacramento and has five public art commissions in the state’s capital.

Different Perspectives

Luna Rienne Gallery will present the opening reception on Saturday, November 9, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. for “Different Perspectives,” a two-person exhibition featuring San Francisco artists and married couple Anthony Holdsworth and Beryl Landau. The show includes paintings from their recent Italian expedition as well as scenes from San Francisco.