The setting: a posh apartment in Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Twenty well-appointed New Yorkers from all over the world (and me) sitting around a long oval table.

The time: Thursday, November 28 – 34 years ago.

The scene: A Thanksgiving celebration around a turkey and all its trimmings

Yup, that’s how long I have been in the States and, more significantly, it is an exact anniversary of my realization that the country with which I was falling in love with did have rich food traditions, I just had to look for them. And look I did. I spent the next several months casually uncovering Thanksgiving and the whys and hows of its foods. Through the tales of friends I imagined myriad traditions and realized that starting from a common larder, each table and culture made Thanksgiving their own.

I have been shaping my own Thanksgiving since 1986, each year changing and fine-tuning dishes and always making way more food than can be consumed in one sitting, no matter how large the party.

Hence my most cherished Thanksgiving tradition, the leftovers party. Every year I carefully eschew the puzzling Black Friday frenzy in favor of gathering whomever in my community is not traveling and asking them to bring a leftover from their own Thanksgiving table to share. I love this afternoon of laughter and music. I love the friendly competing over whose leftover is the best. With time it has become my favorite part of the holiday, and I have even developed a dish for it, a sandwich I have relished for the past 20+ years. It is always the first meal after the excesses of the Thanksgiving table.

Viola’s Friday after Thanksgiving Sandwich

For 1 sandwich:

2 @ ½” bread slices

1 or 2 slices leftover turkey

½ an avocado in slices

2 to 3 tablespoons cranberry sauce

2 tablespoons crumbled feta cheese

Optional: turkey chicharrones

Choose the bread you like best, I love noticeably crusty bread with some whole wheat flour, like ACME’s pain au levain or Jane’s sourdough, but any you love will do. Whichever bread you use, lift its spirits with quick toasting, as it is bound to be at least two days old.

The turkey will also reflect your preference. I personally abscond a turkey leg from my teenager so that I can use it for my sandwich, but if white meat is your thing, then use some slices of breast.

Arrange the avocado slices over one of the pieces of bread. Follow with the turkey, then spoon the cranberry sauce. Lastly, top with feta cheese. Seal your sandwich with the other piece of bread, put on a plate and head to the table, as it will be way too messy to eat while standing.

For an extra layer of crunch and yumminess, peel the skin off your leftover turkey and place it on a parchment-lined cookie sheet. Bake at 250˚F until it is golden and crackling. Crumble on your sandwich.

