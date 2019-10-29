Halloween – Thursday, October 31

The Mission Community Market on 22nd between Mission and Valencia Streets will be celebrating Halloween from 4 to 8 p.m. at the regular Thursday evening market There will be face painting at the CUESA Info boot from 5:30 to 7 p.m, a pumpkin patch from 4 on and live music by Dos Bandoleros from 4 to 6 p.m. Finally, Louda y Los Bad Hombres will perform from 6 to 8 pm.

Residents along Fair Oaks between 21st and 26th streets hand out loads of candy on Halloween. Businesses on Mission Street and 24th street are also a source of some treats.

Día de los Muertos or Day of the Dead – Saturday, November 2

Preparations

If you’re looking for a place to buy your supplies for a Day of the Dead altar – here is what you need.

An easy place is Mixcoatl at 3201 24th St. where the owner, Connie Rivera, has stocked up and can walk you through the process.

Day of the Dead altars have a particular history in the Mission.

Interested in why everyone is selling Pan de Muerto and how it came to the Mission? Read this piece on its history in the Mission.

And here is a recipe to make the sweet bread.

If you want to know about the tradition of sugar skulls, here is a video to watch.

The Festival of Altars and Procession

An early funeral procession to commemorate immigrants who died at the border is set for Nov. 2, at 10 a.m. at Dolores Park. Attendees are asked to wear black or white clothing.

And the San Francisco Symphony offers Day of the Dead family concerts at 11 and 2 p.m. Tickets are here.

The main Day of the Dead celebration begins at Potrero del Sol Park – a switch from earlier years where it took place at Garfield Park – on Nov. 2 with the Festival of Altars viewing from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., a grounding ritual circle from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. and the procession at 7 p.m.

The Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts

And the Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts has a full program for the Day of the Dead and an ongoing exhibition. Details are here.