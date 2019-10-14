Boba Guys on 19th Street, among the Mission District’s most popular businesses — with its seemingly perpetual lines of boba fiends — was broken into Sunday at 5:01 a.m.

“They took our cash box,” co-founder Andrew Chau wrote in an email, noting that the damage was minimal. “Most of the cost will be fixing our window that got smashed … again.”

Chau said the store was also burglarized in June. “It was worse last time because they also took the register, which is expensive,” he said.

Established in 2013, the store at 3194 19th St. was Boba Guys’ first brick-and-mortar store in a growing empire of 14 locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York City.

The burglary did not deter the store from hawking its signature teas on Sunday, and likely won’t deter them from doing so in the future. But Chau was clearly frustrated in his email.

“It’s just sad as [there’s] no end in sight … and we try to do the right thing by being empathetic, but honestly, it’s very disheartening,” Chau wrote. “It’s just unfortunate and only creating small business owners that are more vigilant and resentful.”

“We need a way out of this vicious cycle,” he said.