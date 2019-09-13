A BART train fatally struck a person at the 24th and Mission station at around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, according to authorities and witnesses. As of 8:30 p.m. the station remained closed.

“The station remains closed due to a medical emergency involving a person who entered the trackway,” said BART spokeswoman Cheryl Stalter. “This is a confirmed fatality. No foul play is suspected based upon witness accounts. This was not an accident.”

Muni’s 14 and 14R will continue to provide service, Stalter said. Per BART’s Twitter account: “Red line trains from Richmond have been canceled. Antioch-SFO will single track from Embarcadero to Balboa Park for service to and from SFO/Millbrae. Dublin-Daly City trains are traveling to Montgomery and turning back to Dublin for service to East Bay.”

At around 6:30 p.m. Shawna Walker was on the train entering into the 24th Street station from Powell Station when the train “immediately stopped and completely shut down.” The operator then said through the intercom that “a person was underneath the train,” Walker said. At around 9:30 pm. she was still waiting outside the station.

Police say there was no foul play and it doesn’t appear to be an accident. Our thoughts are with this person, our train operator + responding crews. If you are struggling emotionally or in crisis, there is help. Call 1-800-273-8255 https://t.co/W75KEJzN54 — SFBART (@SFBART) September 13, 2019

Update: The BART station reopened at 9:30 p.m.