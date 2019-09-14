A warm Friday afternoon on Church Street between 17th and 18th momentarily fell into pandemonium as multiple gunshots rang out around 4:30 p.m., causing officers to converge the on the scene, some with assault rifles, in search of the perpetrators.

No victims were found at the scene.

Around 4:30 p.m. officer dispatched to intersection 18th and Church for “shots fired” call, said San Francisco Police Department spokesman Officer Joseph Tomlinson. Upon arrival, officers found shell casings, and suspects had fled the scene prior to arrival, he said. “At this point, there are no known victims and no further information,” he said.

Ranni Viquez, who lives near the corner of 17th and Church, said she was leaving her apartment around 4:30 p.m. when she heard “more than five gunshots.” She then saw several young people fleeing the scene. Three were fleeing west on 17th, she said, and one person was heading east on 17th, holding thigh as though injured. “I’ve never seen a shooting so close to my home,” she said.

Around that time, Ricardo Saucedo was painting an upstairs apartment near the corner of Dorland and Church. He said he heard “around 10 pops.” He looked down from the apartment and saw bullet casings below on the sidewalk. “