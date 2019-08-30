Last spin for Carousel

Carousel Consignment, the funky vintage store on the corner 20th and Mission, will soon be closing — as soon as proprietor Kelley Wehman can find someone to take over the three remaining years on her lease.

“The most dramatic decline has come in the last year,” Wehman said from the counter she’s sat behind almost every day for the last seven years. “Now it’s just crickets.”

When Wehman and her now-erstwhile business partner, Illy McMahan, opened Carousel in 2012, she said, the vintage landscape was different: More people were interested in thrift and vintage clothing and furniture. But since 2016, the business began to lag as foot traffic declined and tastes shifted, Wehman said.

“I blame it on Trump,” she said, half-joking. “Everything was going up in 2016 — 2017 was ready to be one of our best years — and then it just completely went the other direction.”

Wehman is also due to have her first child in November, and she said managing a store while caring for a baby is “not even an option.”

“When you’re pregnant your whole life flashes before your eyes,” she said.

Carousel is still accepting consignments, Wehman emphasized, and the store is still open for business. But as soon as she can get someone to take over the lease — which could take three months or no time at all, “I’m ready to pass the buck.”

Mayahuel

Mayahuel is a deity personifying the maguey plant, which was used often in ancient Aztec culture.

“The ceremony of Mayahuel, also referred to as la Virgen de los Remedios, is dedicated to healing,” according to Instituto Familiar De La Raza. “Since it is often dedicated to traditional medicinal plants, altares honoring Mayahuel often display maguey and agave plants.”

You can partake in this ceremony, hosted by Xiuhcoatl Danza Azteca Bajo La Palabra Real Del Santo Niño de Atocha at Buena Vista Horace Mann (3351 23rd St) at 7 p.m. tonight, Friday.

A birthday at Secession

Stop by Secession Art & Design this weekend from 12 to 7 p.m. to celebrate owner Eden Stein’s birthday. Any purchase at the story will get you a gift card for a scoop of Mitchell’s Ice Cream.

Beards and Mustaches

If you’re pogonophobic (fear beards and mustaches) — stay away from Zeitgeist (199 Valencia St.) this Friday. But if you happen to love facial hair, have it, or can’t grow facial hair and need to be in its company, there will be beards and mustaches aplenty for the bar’s monthly SF Beard and Mustache Club. It’s free and begins at 7 p.m.

Mimes….

The San Francisco Mime Troupe will be performing at Dolores Park (19th and Dolores) at 2 p.m. on Sunday and Monday. Don’t miss an opportunity to have a discussion with a mime — a novel experience — following the show on Sunday. The show is free to watch, but be generous and donate $20.

New gallery and opening

Mark your calendars for the opening reception for “RAPT” at Anälog Gallery

SF, a new gallery space at 866 Capp St. (Capp and 24th streets). Paintings are by San Francisco-based conceptual painter Deirdre White and photography is by Don Ross.

The reception will run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and live music by Steve Dukes and Hal Richards will start at 7 p.m. next Friday.