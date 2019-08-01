Thirty-foot ceilings, a game room and theater, marble floors — a rotunda — all contained within a 5,525-square-foot, four-story mansion that borders Dolores Park?

Who could say no, especially for the cut-rate deal of $5.2 million?

Everyone, apparently.

One of the owners of the 105-year-old converted church at 651 Dolores Street is having trouble off-loading the opulent, Bruce Wayne-esque nook on the corner of Dolores and Cumberland dubbed “The Lighthouse.”

In a Tuesday Facebook post, Ryan Allis, the CEO of a company called Hive, wrote that he placed the property on the market in August 2017 — but there have not yet been any takers.

Allis writes that he’s come down $1.6 million since putting the place on the market, in hopes of spurring a sale. And he’d like to make one soon: If he doesn’t unload the manse imminently, he writes that he’ll have to pass it back to its developer, forfeiting his $2 million down-payment (“a truly humbling experience.”).

A call to the Sotheby’s realtor tasked with marketing the property was not immediately returned.

What’s the hang-up? “Well it’s inside a 105 year old former church. Some people LOVE that. Some people don’t,” Allis wrote. “We’ve gotten close to receiving offers from 9 different people — but no offer.”

Allis wrote that he and his business partners wanted to use the converted church for as a community and co-living area associated with his company Hive, “a global community of leaders who are working together on creating a better world,” according to its website. It would have been called the “Hive Community Center” and “would set the stage for building many coliving/coworking community centers around the world for our network of conscious leaders.”

The city, he discovered, wasn’t impressed.

“Unfortunately we ran into a zoning issue and the city didn’t support our plans to create a community space there,” Allis wrote. “While we could live there and host our friends for epic dinners and gatherings — we couldn’t turn it into the Hive community coliving, coworking, and gathering space we had envisioned.”

Allis did not respond to a message seeking comment, and the exact nature of Hive’s efforts to seek authorization for his community center are unclear. The Planning Department in December 2016 dinged Hive’s former COO, Satya Kamdar, for holding large meditation events in the space, as it is zoned for residential uses and not for commercial events.

A shell company called “Hive Communities LLC” bought the renovated church in mid-April 2016 for $6.5 million — meaning the current sales price would constitute a serious loss.

Writes Allis: “If you’re looking for something really special in San Francisco, message me… but do it quickly! I’ve only got a few days left before I have to give it back to the developer.”

“I’ve learned a lot from this process and experience and even through the challenge, feel that I’ve come out of this even stronger, wiser, and happier.”