A child was shot and killed early Monday morning near the 24th and Mission BART station, according to police. The victim has been identified by the medical examiner as Dayvon Hann of San Francisco. He was 15 years old.
Police responded just after midnight midnight to ShotSpotter activity outside GiroMex Financial Services on 24th and Capp. Officers who arrived at the scene saw a vehicle drive away, and were unable to apprehend the drivers during an active pursuit. Officer Curt Barr, a crime scene investigator who was still on the scene at 11 a.m. this morning confirmed that multiple shots had been fired, and that, so far, no suspects have been identified or apprehended.
Edgardo Campos, owner of the nearby J.J. Jewelers on 24th Street, said when he arrived to work this morning at 9 a.m., he was confronted with an active crime scene.
“They’d taped off the front of my shop,” he said, pointing out four fresh bullet holes in his shop windows and the mirror behind his workbench. Campos, who has operated his shop in the Mission District for more than three decades, said he wasn’t surprised by the shooting.
“I’ve been robbed three times in 30 years, and shot at one time,” he said. “Just four days ago, some boys shot at my shop with a paint gun, from a moving bus.”
A bartender at the Napper Tandy bar a few doors down said she wasn’t working last night — but her coworker, who was, told her he heard the shots but assumed they were fireworks and thought nothing of it.
An investigation is still ongoing. This story will be updated as more information comes to light.
Why does this headline say ‘child’ instead of ‘teen’ or something? No ‘child’ is hanging out at the 24th street BART station after midnight.
Dear sir or madam —
Anyone 17 or younger is a child.
Best,
JE
Why don’t they have footage? There must be way more to the story besides he’s jewelry store getting shot at?
Fif – TEEN. He was a TEEN. A child is 12 or younger.
Mikey —
Eight-TEEN or Nine-TEEN would make him an adult. Seven-TEEN or, relevantly, fif-TEEN makes you a child.
I’m sorry, we go by the definitions laid down by the law of the state of California. Not stuff you make up.
Best,
JE
He wasn’t “hanging out at the BART station.” He was walking down 24th Street. Why are you inferring it’s somehow the victim’s fault that he lost his life? And why are you quibbling over language? A fifteen-year-old may not think he is a child, but that is exactly what he is. And in this case, we are talking about a dead child who has a family and friends who are mourning him today.
Maybe you’re thinking of the legal definition of ‘minor’. A minor and a child are not the same, by any stretch of standard english.
You’re fighting a losing battle with the dictionary. A child is anybody who is under the age of majority.
A 15-year-old is dead and you’re engaging in semantic battles, and specious ones to boot. Show a little decency.
JE
Maybe the term juvenile is what those people looking for. Essentially, they all want to cast blame on the victim for being out after midnight, implying that he was there for some nefarious purpose and therefor brought it on to himself. Nasty people.
I don’t read these comments as victim-blaming, personally. Hopefully those people who know something about this will come forward. Stop protecting these violent, child-murdering thugs, or your child (or teen, or minor, or juvenile) may be the next innocent victim.
Amen Joe.
Why not just say ‘leaves a 15 year old dead’? If the purpose is to convey information to readers, using the term child is simply sensationalistic. Stating that a child was killed connotes an innocent bystander, while that stating a 15 year old was shot in a barrage of gun fire connotes an event that was likely more targeted. Please, you’re not helping the youth of the Mission with this kind of reporting.
Mike —
Your belief that describing a 15-year-old who was gunned down as a “child” is “sensationalistic” says a hell of a lot more about you than it does about us.
JE
I think the point here is that choice of language matters in setting a narrative. The story implies that this may well have been a gang-related murder, but the headline makes it sound like the victim was random. I’m sorry for the victim and his family, but if we ever want this kind of violence to stop in our community, we have to be straight about what’s going on.
No one can argue that this is an unnecessary loss of a valuable life.
I also was puzzled for a moment at the use of “child”-but only because I thought a minor’s name was protected (i.e. not released by the press without family permission)?
Fr may have been splitting hairs in a way that made them sound un-empathetic, but perhaps real questions have been raised about the definitions of child, youth and minor. I hope this young person’s family were notified and gave permission before the full name of a 15 year old was reported. Hope friends and family didn’t find out from the news:(
The best way to decide on the use of the word “child” is to refer to multiple dictionaries.
The most common definitions are,
1A young human being below the age of puberty or below the legal age of majority.
1a : an unborn or recently born person
2a : a young person especially between infancy and youth
b : a childlike or childish person
c : a person not yet of age
Biologically, a child (plural: children) is a human being between the stages of birth and puberty,[1][2] or between the developmental period of infancy and puberty.[3] The legal definition of child generally refers to a minor, otherwise known as a person younger than the age of majority.
A shooting like this is always a tragedy. That said, I also felt that the choice of the word ‘child’ felt manipulative.
Thank you for telling me, a professional journalist for 25 years, and a father of three, how to report on children.
Best,
JE
My nephew was such a peaceful person something isn’t adding up police needs to check cameras
That was my Cousin’s son what could he have done to deserve death at age 15 there’s questions that needs to be answered it’s not over God works in mysterious ways..
Why does Mission L@CO ALWAYS have provoke solely for the sake of provocation? Is it still too close to its UC Berkeley student mentality roots? 15 is the age of consent in a lot of places. Using the word child is unprofessional and adds nothing to the coverage. Nor does filing a gang murder under the ‘clever’ topic “trouble.”