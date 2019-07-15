Valencia Street was awakened by the joy of crowds during Sunday Streets this weekend. The car-free event came back to the Mission from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., bringing music, dance, food and creative minds from around the Bay, along with it.
Among the many booths stretched across the bustling expanse from Duboce Avenue to 26th Street, were vendors selling varied items including paintings, balloons, hats and books. Providing entertainment were musical groups, DJs, dancers and street performers, enticing those who were curious.
We talked to some of those artists and vendors.
Frida Kahlo shirts for sale. Photo by Ashvini Malshe.
Dave and Darien, of the musical duo “Frenchie,” perform. Photo by Ashvini Malshe.
The booth belonging to the “hat lady” of Sunday Streets. Photo by Ashvini Malshe.
Homemade hibiscus ink by artist Kaytea Petro of City Art Cooperative Gallery. Photo by Ashvini Malshe.
Books written by the students of 826 Valencia. Photo by Ashvini Malshe.
Felipe y las Estrellas del Mar perform bachata. Photo by Ashvini Malshe.
Korene, aka “Fortune Kookie,” a professional entertainer and balloon artist. Photo by Ashvini Malshe.
Frank Cruz of the Puerto Rican restaurant, Mission Boricua. Photo by Ashvini Malshe.
A sign that reads “close the camps.” Photo by Ashvini Malshe.