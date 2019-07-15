Valencia Street was awakened by the joy of crowds during Sunday Streets this weekend. The car-free event came back to the Mission from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., bringing music, dance, food and creative minds from around the Bay, along with it.

Among the many booths stretched across the bustling expanse from Duboce Avenue to 26th Street, were vendors selling varied items including paintings, balloons, hats and books. Providing entertainment were musical groups, DJs, dancers and street performers, enticing those who were curious.

We talked to some of those artists and vendors.