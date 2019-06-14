Mission Kids Co-Op to hold its ceremonial groundbreaking new preschool site

Mission Kids Co-Op Preschool is holding its ceremonial groundbreaking for its permanent site at 969 Treat Ave. this afternoon at 5 p.m.

At present, they share a space with a church and homeless shelter at South Van Ness Ave, in between 21st and 22nd Streets, which they have outgrown.

Set to open in the fall of 2020, the new facility is an endeavor in “lessening the effects of displacement” in the Mission and surrounding neighborhoods. It will enable the co-op to increase its capacity from 50 to 100 kids.

The city’s Office of Early Care and Education provides subsidies to nearly 75 percent of the families who enroll at the childcare center, so low- and moderate-income families can avoid “exorbitant” fees on childcare, said Christina Maluena Marsheil, co-director of Mission Kids.

“We need to do more to make sure that families can afford to live in San Francisco and raise their children here,” said Mayor London Breed in a statement. “This means not only investing in our public education system, but also supporting important community organizations like Mission Kids so that parents have access to high-quality, affordable childcare.”

Roxie Theater presents Hecho en México, a documentary series

Beginning tonight and running through June 15, Roxie Theater will present their second edition of Hecho en México, a compilation of six documentaries that reveal contemporary life in Mexico.

Filmmakers are expected to attend the Q&A sessions. Individual tickets are $13 and $10 for students. With a $60 pass, attendees can attend all six film screenings, as well as the filmmaker and special guest reception tomorrow.

“Mamacita” will be the first film to screen tonight at 7 p.m. Directed by José Pablo Estrada Torrescano, the documentary tells the story of his extravagant 95-year-old grandmother’s life and the secrets she kept that affected five generations of a high society Mexican family.

Buy your passes here or at the door.

Falling from Glory art exhibition transforms former Curiosities space

Where once there were toys, soon there will be knives; but for now, an art gallery, said Sean Quigly, founder of Paxton Gate’s Curiosities for Kids.

Before Bernal Cutlery relocates to what was formerly Curiosities, the 766 Valencia St. space will function as an art gallery.

“Falling from Glory,” featuring the paintings and drawings of Nicole Rose Gelormino and Carlos Daniel Perez-Boza, aims to “explore the threshold between sacred and profane.”

The free exhibit will run through July 11 on Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SFCASA receives grant to support foster youth

A total of $1.28 million in grant funding from Battery Powered, a philanthropy program of the Battery SF, was allocated to six organizations that support vulnerable youth transitioning to adulthood in the Bay Area.

As one of the grantees, San Francisco’s Court Appointment Special Advocates for Children, known as SFCASA, will use its $192,000 grant to continue empowering everyday citizens to advocate for foster children.

“We are looking forward to the day when every child in foster care can be matched with a CASA volunteer,” said SFCASA Executive Director Renée Ezpinoza in a statement. “This grant will enable us to develop and launch our plan to get there.”

San Francisco Public Library serving youth free lunch

The San Francisco Public Library is serving free lunch to students, ages 18 and under, at the Main Library’s Children’s Center (101 Larkin St., second floor).

From Monday through Thursday, lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. On Friday, the lunch schedule is from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

In partnership with the Department of Children and Youth and Their Families, this program will continue through August 16.

30-day notice for water system improvement project

A water main installation project on 22nd Street between Hampshire and Fair Oaks Streets will impact the availability of parking beginning the week of July 8.

Construction for the two new water pipes is estimated to last a year and-a-half, with parking only being affected on weekdays from 8 a.m. or 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The existing pipelines are some of the oldest water delivery pipelines, built between the years 1870 to 1932, according to a notice released by the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission.

Residents and businesses are encouraged to review posted signs during that time for exact work days, hours and locations.