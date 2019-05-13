The Mission District played host to four different robberies this weekend, per the police department.

Police say a man was robbed of his phone on the corner of 23rd Street and South Van Ness Avenue on Friday night. The 36 year-old victim was sitting with the suspect on the sidewalk at 9:33 p.m. when the latter took the phone and slipped the victim’s phone into his pocket, according to police. They argued over the phone, and the suspect pulled out a knife and then fled on foot. No injuries were reported.

A man was robbed at knifepoint at 15th Street and Valencia on Sunday, police said. The 24 year-old victim was sitting in his vehicle at 4:15 a.m. when a man in his early 20s approached, made him roll down his window, and pulled out a knife, The suspect made off with the victim’s sweater and phone. There were no injuries.

A man was assaulted and robbed of his money on the corner of 17th Street and Guererro on Sunday at 2:47 a.m., police said. The 34-year-old victim was beaten by two suspects, a 25-year-old male and another of unknown age. The victim suffered swelling to the head; his condition is unknown. The suspects fled south down Guerrero and then east on Dorland.

A woman was assaulted and robbed of her phone at 24th Street and Treat on Sunday at 8:56 p.m., police said. The suspects, two women of unspecified ages, exited a white sedan and attacked the 18-year-old victim. She sustained swelling to her face and lip; her condition is non-life-threatening.

No arrests have yet been made.