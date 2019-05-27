A man was shot at Dolores Park at around 5 p.m. today, according to authorities.

The man was taken to San Francisco General Hospital where he is in stable condition with a wound to his stomach, confirmed Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, whose district includes the park. He said he received this information from the San Francisco Police Department and the Recreation and Parks Department.

I have been in contact with Captain Caltagirone of Mission Station about the shooting earlier this afternoon in Dolores Park. SFPD is currently on the scene and investigating. — Rafael Mandelman (@RafaelMandelman) May 27, 2019

The shooting occurred near the tennis courts and muni tracks. Police reportedly have not apprehended a suspect.

The San Francisco Police Department has not yet returned messages.