A man was shot at Dolores Park at around 5 p.m. today, according to authorities.

The man was taken to San Francisco General Hospital where he is in stable condition with a wound to his stomach, confirmed Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, whose district includes the park. He said he received this information from the San Francisco Police Department and the Recreation and Parks Department.

The shooting occurred near the tennis courts and muni tracks. Police reportedly have not apprehended a suspect.

The San Francisco Police Department has not yet returned messages.