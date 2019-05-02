Casa Bonampak, the Mexican and indigenous crafts store at 22nd and Valencia, is not closing as previously announced — at least for the time being.

The 23-year-old shop that has provided perhaps the Mission’s best selection of Trump piñatas — as well as a universe of Mexican decorations, clothes, and houseware — is taking things “week by week,” said owner Nancy Chárraga.

It will do so while exploring becoming a nonprofit that would, in addition to selling its products, provide job training to the neighborhood’s Latinx youth and expand its cultural classes and workshops.

Chárraga said that, already, quite a few local high school students have benefitted from her internship program. “I feel like I have so much to teach youth as far as running a small business, she told Mission Local. “I don’t know if people realize this is so much more than the store.”

Establishing a nonprofit would be “taking what I’ve built for over the last 23 years and taking it to the next level,” she added.

Declining to offer specifics, the longtime Mission business owner and resident said she has been dealt some “setbacks” in realizing this vision, but remains excited about what could possibly come next.

Chárraga said she’s welcoming any funding and community support to help her move forward. “Because I feel like, as a resource and space for the Latino presence in the Mission that, it would be a big loss to close,” she said.

Chárraga announced in October that she would shutter in January. She had hoped to sell the business to someone who shared her vision of preserving Latino heritage and responsibly sourcing unique products.

But she said she will stay open — at least until Cinco de Mayo and week by week thereafter.

“So it’s not a done deal,” she said. “And if anybody wants to help, please reach out to me.”

Stop by Casa Bonampak (1051 Valencia St.) on Saturday, May 4 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. for its Cinco de Mayo celebration.