Everyone’s here.

3:57 p.m.: Hundreds have packed into the auditorium at Mission High School. The audience is sprinkled the highlighter-colored t-shirts of the Plaza 16 Coalition, the project’s main organized opposition. And Mission For All, the Maximus Real Estate Partners-backed community organization, are here in numbers, wearing mainly black and distinguishing themselves with large red stickers that read: “Build it. For the Community.”

Community members set up an altar at the front of the auditorium and sang a prayer. Meanwhile, planning commissioners chat on the auditorium’s stage — a makeshift dais with a blue tablecloth and microphones.

The hearing will soon begin.

4:40 p.m.: Commissioner Myrna Melgar began around 4 p.m. by thanking everyone in the community for this “tremendous interest in the planning and future of our neighborhood.” I hope that we can have a smooth hearing,” she said, “where everyone can have their voices heard.”

A project manager with Maximus, who identified himself only as “Rogelio,” said, “while one project alone can’t’ solve issues facing the Mission today, you’ll see how the project proposals meet some of those concerns.”

“1979 will be a benefit to the neighborhood and the city,” he continued. “And we’re to ask for the community’s support.”

He went through the details of the project — that it will, indeed, include 331-units, with 46 of those being affordable (roughly 14 percent). But most importantly, he went over his company’s community benefits package. First, he said, the developer offered to reserve those 46 affordable units for people previously living in SROs, and the revenue generated from ($1.15M) would go toward keeping SRO residents in place. “This was presented by Supervisor Hillary Ronen to the opposition but it was rejected,” he said.

He then gave the developer’s alternative proposal: to offer two sites — which it “has agreements to purchase” but hasn’t purchased yet — to build affordable housing. He did not say whether Maximus would build affordable housing.

The Plaza 16 Coalition then presented their alternative plan — vehemently rejecting the proposal set forth by Rogelio. Chirag Bhakta, a leader in the group, pointed out that Maximus doesn’t own either site, and has not committed to funding it. “The dirt is not useful to us,” he said.

Maria Zamudio of Plaza 16 then presented their alternative plan dubbed “Marvel in the Mission.” In short, it is a 100 percent affordable project with groundfloor social services. She said they are in talks with an architect that has experience developing both open spaces and above BART stations.

4:50 p.m.: Proponents of the project have lined up on the left, while opponents have lined up on the right. Many on the left side wear Mission for All garb and speak on behalf of construction unions. Lined up on the right side of the aisle are many members of the Plaza 16 Coalition. The line on the right is much longer, almost out the door of the auditorium.

Commissioner Melgar has had to warn both side to stay quiet — or else they’d have to take a break, and if that didn’t work, they’d have to stop the meeting.