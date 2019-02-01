A fire broke out Mission Street near 19th at around 3:10 p.m. Friday, evacuating tenants of the 14-unit building.

No injuries were reported and firefighters on scene said that the small blaze was caused by welders doing their work too close to wood.

Witnesses said that just after 3 p.m. they saw thick smoke billowing from the building.

“I was going in and saw the smoke coming in,” said Elizabeth, a tenant of the building. She said she heard no alarm and had to notify her neighbors.

By around 3:30 p.m. the fire was extinguished, even before firefighters arrived. No damage was reported.