These are the sausages in your neighborhood. In your neighborhood. In your neiiiiiii-borrrrrrr-hooooood. These are the sausages in your neighborhood. They’re the cases full of meat dangling just above the street; they’re the sacks of meat you meet each daaaaaay!

As seen on 21st and South Van Ness, the kind of thing you miss when you only focus on the ground and what not to step in.

If anyone has any idea why this was done, do leave a comment below.