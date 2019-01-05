Musical forms of entertainment are the highlight of the weekend at the Mission, for all ages and tastes. Juvenile performance will be the theme of Sunday, with the Community Music Center’s music-making classes for children ages 6 months to 5 years old (3 to 5 p.m.), and the Latin Jazz Youth Ensemble’s 18th Annual Reunion Concert. The concert will feature musicians from ages 10 to 18, as well as several graduates who are returning just for the occasion.

For the tropically-minded

Saturday night has options for those raised on both sides of the Atlantic. Bissap Baobab (3372 19th Street) kicks off its 2019 weekends with yet another Paris-Dakar International Dance Party. Local DJs play African rhythms like coupé decallé, zouk, soukous, plus Middle-Eastern and music from the Balkans.

A few blocks away, Make-Out Room (3225 22nd Street) is hosting El SuperRitmo!, featuring cumbia, salsa, hip-hop and reggaeton. Both events go from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Stretch and chill

Featured in Mission Local this week for its 30 years in the neighborhood, EHS Pilates (1452 Valencia Street) is holding a beginners’ double-header on Sunday at 1 p.m. The package includes a 90-minute fundamentals class, and a 50-minute private session, all for $80. Bring your own towel.

In the name of pop

Creativity Explored (3245 16th Street) presents Marilyn Wong’s new exhibition “Catching Spirit”, and kicks it off with an opening reception Thursday 10 at 7 p.m. Wong, who joined the CE studio in 1985, has a range that goes from cultural homages to layered compositions and complex linework full of color. The exhibition will be on display until March 7.