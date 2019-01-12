Flour + Water, the acclaimed Italian joint that began on 20th and Harrison 10 years ago, looks to be opening another location at the corner of 18th and Valencia that focuses on pizza.

The space’s new occupants will likely have to perform some manner of spiritual cleansing in the space as there are undoubtedly some demons the exorcise: Farina, space’s previous tenants, had to shutter both of its locations, as its management owed hundreds of thousands of dollars in unpaid employee wages, parking taxes and invoices.

It also had allegedly violated the terms of its lease at 700 Valencia, where two deputy U.S. Marshalls served an eviction notice in November 2017. The site has largely remained empty since then.

Flour + Water representatives did not immediately return our inquiries, and it’s unclear when the restaurant will open its doors — although a Flour + Water Pizzaria Instagram page is live.

Let’s hope this upscale pizza joint does better than the last.

Creativity Explored loves you

Creativity Explored (3245 16th Street), an art gallery that features work by artists with developmental disabilities, will be hosting a Valentine’s Day sale of its artwork from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Feb. 14. Show up from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. for the complimentary Valentine Craft Table hosted by Thank You Thursday, an ongoing project encouraging everyone take the time to hand-write notes and cards expressing gratitude to anyone and everyone you ‘love.’

While you’re there, don’t forget to catch Marilyn Wong’s Catching Spirit solo exhibition, which runs through March 7.

Mark your calendar!

Reform the Democratic Party!

Yes, the Mayor, Supervisor, and School Board elections are over — but there’s plenty more democracy to be had! Tomorrow, Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Women’s Building (3543 18th Street), show up to vote for the state’s District 17 delegates, whose ideas will eventually form the new platform of the Democratic Party.

We can all agree that some things need changing.

In other news …

Want Tartine bread? You might just have to start waiting in line again. While the famed bakery is opening its new locations at SFO and on Ninth Avenue in the Inner Sunset, it has temporarily suspended its wholesale distribution at grocery stores like the Bi-Rite. The Chronicle has more.